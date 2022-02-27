Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,167,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.98% of Corteva worth $301,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,029,000 after acquiring an additional 561,390 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,285,000 after acquiring an additional 399,459 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.84 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

