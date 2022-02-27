BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of BLU opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.26.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $4,506,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 107,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

