Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.18 or 0.07112477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,586.39 or 0.99766023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

