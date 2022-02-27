Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $2.22 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150,858 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 13.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.37. 6,971,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,674,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

