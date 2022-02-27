Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Reduces Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 21,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $37,058,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 10.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 15.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 49,756 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,768,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,139 shares of company stock worth $5,582,333 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

