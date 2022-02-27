Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $10,022,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. 18,961,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,883,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

