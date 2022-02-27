BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,641,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK opened at $750.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $834.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

