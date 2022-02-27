BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,866 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.15% of Janus Henderson Group worth $10,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

JHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $2,296,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,769 shares of company stock worth $2,340,086 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JHG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

