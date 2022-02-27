BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,815,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,412,000 after buying an additional 5,238,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,504,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,136,000 after buying an additional 20,618,402 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,156,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 276,248 shares during the last quarter. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of TME stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.29. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

TME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.