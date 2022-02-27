BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $14.74 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 713,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,276,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,261,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPMP opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. This is a boost from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

