BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issues Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.
In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
