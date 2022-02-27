BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Issues Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.93. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 443.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 51,656 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,771.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.