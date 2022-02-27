Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average of $137.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.41 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.86.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.