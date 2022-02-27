Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives GBX 1,001.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,001.43 ($13.62).

BVIC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 890 ($12.10) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,050 ($14.28) to GBX 1,080 ($14.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 960 ($13.06) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Britvic alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.23), for a total value of £252,169.50 ($342,947.78). In the last three months, insiders purchased 45 shares of company stock worth $40,650.

Britvic stock opened at GBX 858.50 ($11.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of GBX 800 ($10.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.84). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 908.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 920.45.

About Britvic (Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.