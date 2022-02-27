Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $25.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,974 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,384,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 979,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.61%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

