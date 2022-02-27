Brokerages Set American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) PT at $21.36

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.46.
A number of research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Redburn Partners lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of AAL opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
