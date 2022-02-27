Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $90.22

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AtriCure by 8.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in AtriCure by 35.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

