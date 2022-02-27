Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $9.99

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $370.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.05.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.
