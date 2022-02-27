Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Price Target at GBX 5,662

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,662 ($77.00).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($82.96) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($76.30) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,166 ($70.26) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,314 ($58.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,376 ($73.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,896.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,805.74. The firm has a market cap of £9.51 billion and a PE ratio of -6,457.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

