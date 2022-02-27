Brokerages Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Target Price at $6.00

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.85. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after buying an additional 6,076,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 1,332,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after buying an additional 1,072,633 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,398,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 838,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

