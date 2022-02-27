Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT at $538.53

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.53.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Netflix by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after acquiring an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $390.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.77 and its 200-day moving average is $567.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

