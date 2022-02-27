Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $59.31

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $779.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,157 shares of company stock valued at $531,776 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

