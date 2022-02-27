Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $71.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker has a one year low of $56.93 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after buying an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,146,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 112,386 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

