C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%.

CCCC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,203.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 254,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCCC. Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

