Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $210.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $310.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 75.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Square stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

