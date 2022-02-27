Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,722 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

