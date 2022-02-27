Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,722 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 75.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 548,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 96.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,122,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after buying an additional 234,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,907,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.