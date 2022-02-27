Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTHR opened at $168.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,776. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

