Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 869 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,594,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 9.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $476.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.71 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $493.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.