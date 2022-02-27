Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 885,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $601.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.07 and a 200-day moving average of $683.39. The company has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $549.59 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $758.38.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

