Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.31 Million Position in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) by 52,283.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.78% of Southern First Bancshares worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%. Research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

