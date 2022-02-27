Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.54.

ECL stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.36. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $169.06 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

