Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 1.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 627,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 77,278 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 487,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 183,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $27.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $30.50.

