Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Castlight Health in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

