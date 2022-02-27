Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,688,000 after acquiring an additional 147,524 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $196.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.56. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.