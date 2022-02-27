Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 1.82% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $3.45 on Friday. SemiLEDs Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 89.28% and a negative net margin of 48.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

