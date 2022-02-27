Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 137.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

