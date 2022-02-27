Centiva Capital LP Has $713,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after buying an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after buying an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in EOG Resources by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,731,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $311,386,000 after purchasing an additional 243,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $89.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

