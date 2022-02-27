Centiva Capital LP Takes $679,000 Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.67.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.56. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

