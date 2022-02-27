Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,598 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHYS. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

