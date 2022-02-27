Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 54,008 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 36,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

VOD opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

