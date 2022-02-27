Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average is $283.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $418.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

