Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,603 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,824,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after buying an additional 3,219,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,731,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,781,000 after purchasing an additional 579,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,943,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,566,000 after purchasing an additional 168,173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,701,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,682,000 after buying an additional 268,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

