Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 164 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $512.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $541.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.48. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $432.09 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

