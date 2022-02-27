Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 13,525 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 154,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 129,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.