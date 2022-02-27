Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,461 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,108.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

