Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,694,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $181.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.54. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.23.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

