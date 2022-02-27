Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 17.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 266.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,597,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 15.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Plug Power by 443.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 652,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

PLUG stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $53.10.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.