Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 14.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $78.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

