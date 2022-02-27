Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 354.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

