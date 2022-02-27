Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS opened at $139.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.42 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

